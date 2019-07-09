Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WKP. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,044.38 ($13.65).
Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 872.50 ($11.40) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,133 ($14.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 884.04. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44.
In other news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).
About Workspace Group
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
