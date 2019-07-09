Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WKP. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,044.38 ($13.65).

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 872.50 ($11.40) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,133 ($14.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 884.04. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Angus Boag sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £133,127.75 ($173,954.98).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all  we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

