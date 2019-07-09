DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.62.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 17.41%.

In other news, SVP Daniel P. Key acquired 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $202,151.96. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden acquired 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.31 per share, for a total transaction of $150,443.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at $510,179.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,417 shares of company stock worth $1,425,395 and have sold 138,922 shares worth $7,631,805. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 22,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

