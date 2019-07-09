Debitum (DEB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $594,977.00

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. Debitum has a market cap of $594,977.00 and approximately $2,258.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Debitum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Debitum has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00249777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.68 or 0.01588430 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00132653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00023870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Debitum Token Profile

Debitum was first traded on October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,645,716 tokens. Debitum’s official website is debitum.network . Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork . The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Debitum is blog.debitum.network

Buying and Selling Debitum

Debitum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Debitum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

