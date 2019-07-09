CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.08, approximately 1,096,922 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 459,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

CTMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $547.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 111.27% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. On average, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 84,072.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

