Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

CYTK stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 159,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,348. The stock has a market cap of $636.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.70. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.09.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 269.27% and a negative net margin of 303.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $58,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,233.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $86,160. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,726,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,153,000 after buying an additional 28,184 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after buying an additional 731,682 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,173,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after buying an additional 993,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 600,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

