CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.46. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.82%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $150,228.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at $202,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 18,350 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,259,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,884.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 160.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 48.0% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,481. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.06. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $103.21 and a 1 year high of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

