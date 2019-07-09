Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.51. The company had a trading volume of 140,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.21. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.31 and a 12-month high of C$16.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 103.49%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

