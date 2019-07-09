Critical Survey: Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) versus Paringa Resources (NYSE:PNGZF)

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) and Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and Paringa Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warrior Met Coal $1.38 billion 0.95 $696.79 million $8.67 2.92 Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$7.11 million N/A N/A

Warrior Met Coal has higher revenue and earnings than Paringa Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Warrior Met Coal has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paringa Resources has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and Paringa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warrior Met Coal 47.10% 71.47% 32.11% Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Warrior Met Coal pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Paringa Resources does not pay a dividend. Warrior Met Coal pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Warrior Met Coal and Paringa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warrior Met Coal 0 3 5 0 2.63 Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus price target of $35.13, suggesting a potential upside of 38.61%. Given Warrior Met Coal’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Warrior Met Coal is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Summary

Warrior Met Coal beats Paringa Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.

About Paringa Resources

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States. Paringa Resources Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Rumsey, Kentucky.

