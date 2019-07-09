Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 134.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 213.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth $58,000.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

