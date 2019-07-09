Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 70 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 59 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 57 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group set a CHF 43 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 42 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 53.77.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.