Contrasting Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) & China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Pershing Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of Pershing Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Pershing Gold has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pershing Gold and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pershing Gold N/A -43.40% -40.39% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pershing Gold and China Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pershing Gold N/A N/A -$13.09 million ($0.50) -2.24 China Natural Resources N/A N/A -$900,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pershing Gold and China Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pershing Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pershing Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 223.66%. Given Pershing Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pershing Gold is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Pershing Gold Company Profile

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands. The company was formerly known as Sagebrush Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Pershing Gold Corporation in February 2012. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

