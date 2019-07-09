ConnectJob Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92.00 (CJT)

ConnectJob (CURRENCY:CJT) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. ConnectJob has a total market capitalization of $58,225.00 and $92.00 worth of ConnectJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ConnectJob has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ConnectJob token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $731.53 or 0.05671139 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00031216 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00011733 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About ConnectJob

ConnectJob (CRYPTO:CJT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2018. ConnectJob’s total supply is 166,298,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,839,768 tokens. The official website for ConnectJob is www.connectjob.io . ConnectJob’s official Twitter account is @connectjobfd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ConnectJob is medium.com/@connectjob_

Buying and Selling ConnectJob

ConnectJob can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConnectJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConnectJob should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConnectJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

