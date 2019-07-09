CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.95 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNMD. BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CONMED from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,955. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. CONMED has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 7,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $594,577.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,348.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $123,902.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $50,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,208. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2,888.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

