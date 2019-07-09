Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $634.58 Million

Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will announce $634.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $567.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $726.47 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $556.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.97. 75,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,281. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $53.45 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

