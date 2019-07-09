CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) vs. LYFT (OTCMKTS:LYFT) Head to Head Analysis

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

CIELO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. LYFT does not pay a dividend.

This table compares CIELO S A/S and LYFT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIELO S A/S $3.22 billion 1.50 $1.12 billion N/A N/A LYFT $2.16 billion 8.06 -$911.34 million N/A N/A

CIELO S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than LYFT.

Profitability

This table compares CIELO S A/S and LYFT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIELO S A/S 26.20% 19.91% 3.51% LYFT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CIELO S A/S and LYFT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIELO S A/S 0 2 1 0 2.33 LYFT 3 10 21 0 2.53

LYFT has a consensus price target of $71.44, indicating a potential upside of 19.49%. Given LYFT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LYFT is more favorable than CIELO S A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CIELO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of LYFT shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CIELO S A/S beats LYFT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIELO S A/S

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. It also offers services related in the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits; software development and licensing of computer programs; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

