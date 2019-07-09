CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $49.96 on Friday. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 113.53% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,681,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $804,766,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,013,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,231,000 after purchasing an additional 280,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,680,000 after purchasing an additional 136,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,288,000 after purchasing an additional 35,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.