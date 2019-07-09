Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.31. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

In other news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $3,935,369.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.00. 305,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,962. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $142.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

