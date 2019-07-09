CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 956,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $4,682,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 188,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $7,275,615.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,977,969 shares of company stock worth $111,458,949. 34.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CarGurus by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CarGurus by 7.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in CarGurus by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.