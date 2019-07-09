Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$10.50 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$10.45 and a one year high of C$28.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.23.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$304.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

