Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on July 19th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of CCD stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.58.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

