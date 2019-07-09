Brokerages Set $10.00 Price Target for Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Inspired Entertainment an industry rank of 147 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,383. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $205.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $29,370,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 801,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 43,394 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 42.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 98,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 311,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

