Brokerages Expect Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) to Announce -$0.99 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.68). Alder Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.76) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alder Biopharmaceuticals.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.47).

Several research analysts have commented on ALDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, EVP James B. Bucher sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $26,273.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.35. 7,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,076. The company has a market cap of $946.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $20.87.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

