Brokerages Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post $112.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.19 million to $113.03 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $106.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $425.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.03 million to $428.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $454.86 million, with estimates ranging from $450.58 million to $460.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.84 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHUY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

CHUY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 72,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.22. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chuy’s by 1,962.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Chuy’s by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

