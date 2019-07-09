Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to post $124.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.86 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $121.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $486.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $474.34 million to $503.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $513.65 million, with estimates ranging from $484.43 million to $562.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $128.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.97 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

BHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

NYSE:BHR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.38. 4,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 378,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 77,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

