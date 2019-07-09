Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James cut Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $219,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.54. 277,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

