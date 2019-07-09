B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price for the company. HSBC cut their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 444.09 ($5.80).

BME opened at GBX 337.90 ($4.42) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.21. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 342.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other news, insider Gilles Petit bought 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £8,808.40 ($11,509.73).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

