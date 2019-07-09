Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Blackbaud from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $708,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,375.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Blackbaud by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,851. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $120.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $215.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

