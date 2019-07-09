BidaskClub Lowers Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.07.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $298.14 million, a P/E ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 18.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 0.5% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,681,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

