BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and Precision BioSciences (OTCMKTS:DTIL) Financial Analysis

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S and Precision BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAVARIAN NORDIC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Precision BioSciences has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 73.38%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than BAVARIAN NORDIC/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BAVARIAN NORDIC/S and Precision BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAVARIAN NORDIC/S $79.30 million 10.11 -$57.33 million ($0.59) -14.02 Precision BioSciences $10.88 million 63.18 -$46.04 million N/A N/A

Precision BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BAVARIAN NORDIC/S.

Profitability

This table compares BAVARIAN NORDIC/S and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAVARIAN NORDIC/S -45.38% -12.56% -9.14% Precision BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats BAVARIAN NORDIC/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAVARIAN NORDIC/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus. In addition, the company develops MVA-BN HIV, a preclinical stage human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccine candidate; MVA-BN HBV, a preclinical stage hepatitis B vaccine candidate; CV301 that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of bladder, colorecta, and pancreatic and colorectal cancers; and MVA-BN Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma and other metastatic cancers. It has license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was founded in 1994 and is based in Kvistgård, Denmark.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, is an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and CD20, BCMA, and CLL-1, CAR T cell therapies targeting the tumor antigens. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate that could be integrated into breeding program and use in producing new crop varieties. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

