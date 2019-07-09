AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sets New 12-Month High at $211.82

Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $211.82 and last traded at $211.51, with a volume of 576318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $522,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $51,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,649 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 23.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (NYSE:AVB)

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

