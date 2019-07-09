Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. CLSA set a $120.00 price target on Autohome and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Autohome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autohome from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Autohome has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $117.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.43 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 40.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

