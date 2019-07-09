Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.64. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.72 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of AAWW stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $41.66. 1,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.05. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $73.15.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director John K. Wulff bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,915.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,983.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 36.3% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 222,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,147,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 252.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,294,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

