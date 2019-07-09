ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) versus SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Critical Comparison

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SYSMEX CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SYSMEX CORP/ADR pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

0.5% of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SYSMEX CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SYSMEX CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and SYSMEX CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR 27.28% 28.82% 9.91% SYSMEX CORP/ADR 14.02% 16.58% 13.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and SYSMEX CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR $5.87 billion 2.44 $1.04 billion $9.05 12.86 SYSMEX CORP/ADR $2.66 billion 5.24 $373.45 million $0.90 37.17

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SYSMEX CORP/ADR. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SYSMEX CORP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and SYSMEX CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SYSMEX CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR beats SYSMEX CORP/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities. It also offers disaster relief equipment, such as pumps and power generation equipment for various applications, such as assisting at times of flooding due to weather and burst water supply; power generation, lighting, and other equipment for super bowl events, sporting events, music concerts, and festivals; and climate control equipment, including cooling, heating, and dehumidification equipment to the construction, commercial, industrial, and events markets. In addition, the company rents and installs scaffolding solutions for access to new or existing structures; and offers portable traffic systems to facilitate engineering projects or clean-up after an accident. It serves construction, industrial, and homeowner customers, as well as government entities and specialist contractors. The company offers its equipment under the Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant brands through 658 stores in 47 states in the United States; 54 stores in Canada; and 187 stores in the United Kingdom. Ashtead Group plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About SYSMEX CORP/ADR

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals. The company also provides urine formed sediment analysis systems; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for to test for liver fibrosis progression and atopic dermatitis; and support services for hemostasis products. In addition, it offers systems for the detection of cancer lymph node metastasis; cytogenic testing services; and lab assay services. It serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and Japan. Sysmex Corporation has a collaboration with MolecularMD Corporation to develop and commercialize companion diagnostics; and a strategic collaboration with Biolidics Limited for the development of laboratory assays in the field of circulating tumor cells. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.