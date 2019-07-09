Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.11.

AM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE AM traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,386,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yorktown Viii Associates Llc sold 1,825,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $23,020,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,162,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,742,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,946,000 after acquiring an additional 931,115 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,701,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 4,661.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 190,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 186,288 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,224,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 155,600 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

