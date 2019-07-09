ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) and CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Critical Analysis

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) and CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and CBL & Associates Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH $1.43 billion 9.31 $54.40 million $1.20 7.64 CBL & Associates Properties $858.56 million 0.23 -$78.57 million $1.73 0.65

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties. CBL & Associates Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH -77.68% 12.34% 1.48% CBL & Associates Properties -14.34% -9.49% -1.89%

Dividends

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. CBL & Associates Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.8%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CBL & Associates Properties pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBL & Associates Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and CBL & Associates Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH 0 0 5 0 3.00 CBL & Associates Properties 5 3 0 0 1.38

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.50%. CBL & Associates Properties has a consensus price target of $2.60, indicating a potential upside of 131.70%. Given CBL & Associates Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CBL & Associates Properties is more favorable than ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

