Analysts Set Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Price Target at $86.60

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.96. 20,951,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,004,249. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3,898.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.44. Square has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.63 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 68,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $5,113,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $341,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,269,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,649,468 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Square by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Square by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Square by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in Square by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.