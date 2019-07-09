Analysts Set Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Price Target at $86.60

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.87.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Shares of Square stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.96. 20,951,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,004,249. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3,898.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.44. Square has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 68,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $5,113,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $341,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,269,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,649,468 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Square by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Square by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Square by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in Square by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
