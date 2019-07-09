Analysts Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT at $126.97

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 653,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,589. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 78.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,732,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,330,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,257,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 87,878 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,005,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,519 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,510,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

