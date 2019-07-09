Analysts Set Just Eat PLC (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) Target Price at $11.50

Just Eat PLC (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

JSTLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Just Eat alerts:

JSTLF stock remained flat at $$7.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93. Just Eat has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.