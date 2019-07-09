Analysts Set $2.85 Price Target for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.85 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Torchlight Energy Resources an industry rank of 111 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Torchlight Energy Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Torchlight Energy Resources from $1.75 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $3.00 price target on Torchlight Energy Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

TRCH traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,244. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Torchlight Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.98.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative net margin of 508.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Torchlight Energy Resources will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Torchlight Energy Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

