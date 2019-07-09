Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.66.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $233,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the first quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $100.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

