Analysts Expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.51. Apache reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $6.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Apache had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apache from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Apache and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apache from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.48.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Mark Meyer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $75,660.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $298,500 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Apache by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Apache by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Apache by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Apache by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 295,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,822. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10. Apache has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

