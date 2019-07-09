Analysts Expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Post $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Adobe posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $7.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.70.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.20. 1,622,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,205. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Adobe has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $305.86. The company has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total transaction of $809,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,582,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,177 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $317,166.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,233.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,972 shares of company stock valued at $15,016,924 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in Adobe by 23,384.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 8,928,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,369,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $536,079,000 after acquiring an additional 839,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,579,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,486,028,000 after acquiring an additional 664,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.6% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,659,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $708,621,000 after acquiring an additional 524,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

