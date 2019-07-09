Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to announce sales of $11.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.40 million. Quanterix posted sales of $8.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $51.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.31 million to $52.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $70.32 million, with estimates ranging from $64.94 million to $74.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 79.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $54,577.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $108,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,942 shares of company stock worth $354,518. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 2.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 5,803.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 3,159.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 109,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $783.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

