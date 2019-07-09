Analysts Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,284.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.28.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

