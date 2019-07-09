Analysts Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. Cintas reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $6.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $6.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.05.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total transaction of $1,389,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth $797,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Cintas by 10.7% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 103.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.41. 18,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,044. Cintas has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $240.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.29.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

