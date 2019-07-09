Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to post $31.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.93 million and the lowest is $31.50 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $32.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $132.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $133.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $141.29 million, with estimates ranging from $137.60 million to $146.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $31.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Friday, May 10th. First Analysis cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.02 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.01.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $65,412.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 583,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,017,648.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 137.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 76,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $255.62 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.