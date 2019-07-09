Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

NYSE AMRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 30,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Andrew S. Boyer bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $179,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 66,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 487.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 492,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 408,533 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,302,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after buying an additional 63,423 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,709,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 28,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

