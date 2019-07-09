Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $288,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,263,000 after purchasing an additional 147,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,687,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after acquiring an additional 116,733 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,031,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after acquiring an additional 173,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 50,838 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 403,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,481. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.