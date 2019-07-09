America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s previous dividend of $0.16.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

AMX opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMX shares. ValuEngine raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.