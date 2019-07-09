Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NCV opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

